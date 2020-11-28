Ajo LP Sells 1,740 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Ajo LP lessened its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 31.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Black Hills by 33.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 4.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 149,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKH. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.22 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at $86,908.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BKH opened at $63.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

