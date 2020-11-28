Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.20% of Meritage Homes worth $132,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,761,000 after acquiring an additional 226,625 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,205,000 after acquiring an additional 219,855 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 80,975 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 173,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 495,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MTH opened at $92.30 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84.
MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.
In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $696,610. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
