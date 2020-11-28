Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.20% of Meritage Homes worth $132,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,761,000 after acquiring an additional 226,625 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,205,000 after acquiring an additional 219,855 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 80,975 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 173,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 495,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $92.30 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $696,610. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

