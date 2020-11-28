Ajo LP Has $209,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ajo LP decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602,341 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,690,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,944,000 after acquiring an additional 231,623 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.6% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 70,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 186,714 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.