Ajo LP Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ajo LP reduced its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010,309 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in H&R Block by 6.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in H&R Block by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut H&R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of HRB opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.73. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $25.11.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 299.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $182,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,831.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

