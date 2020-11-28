Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP trimmed its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 84.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,022 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $150.11 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $181,108.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,580.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,434 shares of company stock worth $1,767,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

