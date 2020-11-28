Ajo LP Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Ajo LP lowered its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,119 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PETS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 436,797 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PetMed Express by 707.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 425,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after buying an additional 373,057 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 660.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 208,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 179,527 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 137,299 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $30.40 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $616.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

In other PetMed Express news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

