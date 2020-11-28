State Street Corp Sells 88,658 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,831,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88,658 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.54% of First American Financial worth $144,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.16.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

In other news, Director Mark C. Oman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

