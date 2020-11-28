Ajo LP Sells 15,943 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,943 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

NYSE ABT opened at $107.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.86. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,773 shares of company stock worth $13,600,558 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

