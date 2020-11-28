State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,504,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 396,248 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $142,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPP. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $26.87 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 191.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

