Ajo LP Buys New Shares in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 431,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 4,283 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $77,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $34,892.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,422 shares of company stock valued at $322,923 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.03.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.