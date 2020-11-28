State Street Corp Purchases 818,343 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818,343 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.68% of TechnipFMC worth $132,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 50.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,371,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151,054 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 1,375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,525,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,418 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 7,625.7% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,798,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 308.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,070,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,756 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $10,044,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.11. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FTI shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.24.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

