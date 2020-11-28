State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 42,155 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.07% of Sensata Technologies worth $140,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ST stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $257,682.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,775 shares of company stock worth $6,486,296 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

