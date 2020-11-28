Ajo LP Makes New Investment in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Ajo LP bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,333,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,737,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after buying an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 802,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 313,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,519.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

NYSE CNR opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

