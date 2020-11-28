Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Position Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Neogen were worth $134,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 92,488 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 3.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,295,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,366,000 after purchasing an additional 42,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Neogen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Neogen by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 515,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,976,000 after buying an additional 74,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.49. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $82.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.79 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $1,796,363.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,543 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

