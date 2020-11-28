State Street Corp Has $144.59 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,642,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 183,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.36% of Ciena worth $144,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 294.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,896 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Ciena by 2.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,512,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,414,000 after purchasing an additional 88,812 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ciena by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,965,000 after purchasing an additional 292,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ciena by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ciena by 5.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,265,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $87,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,728 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

Ciena stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

