State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,029 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Stepan worth $134,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Stepan by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

In other Stepan news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $1,474,211.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,379.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,526,573.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,488 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCL opened at $119.11 on Friday. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $129.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $464.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

