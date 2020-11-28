State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,962,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $134,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 57,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19.

