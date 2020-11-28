State Street Corp Has $138.73 Million Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,466,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,193 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 6.67% of Brady worth $138,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Brady by 16.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Brady by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Brady by 2.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRC shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brady has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BRC stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $910,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

