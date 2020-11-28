State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 30.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,516,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827,631 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $144,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DT. Loop Capital began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.26.

DT opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 849,111 shares in the company, valued at $38,481,710.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $2,221,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,879,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,716. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.