State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.49% of Erie Indemnity worth $144,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter worth $1,919,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 334,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

ERIE stock opened at $226.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.50. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $130.20 and a twelve month high of $247.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.76.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $653.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.35 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

