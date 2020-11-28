State Street Corp Buys 838 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $136,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71,117 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

