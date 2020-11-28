State Street Corp Sells 68,387 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 68,387 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $137,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $592,935,000 after purchasing an additional 31,346 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,323,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,834,000 after purchasing an additional 122,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,208 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,210,000 after purchasing an additional 108,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 766,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,751,000 after purchasing an additional 114,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $54,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,460.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $138.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.51. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $139.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.85.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

