State Street Corp Sells 104,125 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.38% of Manhattan Associates worth $144,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 30.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $99.59 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $106.17. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.61 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.60 and its 200 day moving average is $92.42.
Several research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.29.
Manhattan Associates Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
