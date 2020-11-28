State Street Corp Sells 104,125 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.38% of Manhattan Associates worth $144,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 30.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $99.59 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $106.17. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.61 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.60 and its 200 day moving average is $92.42.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

