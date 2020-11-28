State Street Corp Cuts Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,860,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,435 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.32% of Mercury Systems worth $144,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

MRCY opened at $70.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average of $76.97. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $114,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,092.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,346 shares of company stock valued at $844,561. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

