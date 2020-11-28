Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 139,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $144,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.16. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $3,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARNA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

