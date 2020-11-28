State Street Corp Sells 76,970 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76,970 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.23% of PRA Health Sciences worth $144,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,477,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,042,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,960,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 704,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of PRAH opened at $110.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.69. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $118.44.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRAH. Citigroup boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.42.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.