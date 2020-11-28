HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,518,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.17% of HD Supply worth $145,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDS. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,186,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,065,000 after buying an additional 3,923,282 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in HD Supply by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,483,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,297,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,181 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in HD Supply by 1,116.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 791,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,408,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in HD Supply by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,537,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,586,000 after purchasing an additional 601,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $55.96.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $9,104,148.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

