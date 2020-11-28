State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,654,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,384,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.86% of Xerox worth $145,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Xerox by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 27,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $496,665.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 262,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,277 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.