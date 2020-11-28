State Street Corp Sells 154,369 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,402,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,369 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $145,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,270,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 42,976 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $2,551,831.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,243,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The New York Times in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The New York Times has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

