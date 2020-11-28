State Street Corp Has $146.44 Million Stock Holdings in MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

State Street Corp lessened its position in MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,371 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.03% of MyoKardia worth $146,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYOK. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MyoKardia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MyoKardia by 852.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MyoKardia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MyoKardia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in MyoKardia by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 80,873 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MyoKardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered MyoKardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered MyoKardia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered MyoKardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered MyoKardia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK opened at $224.91 on Friday. MyoKardia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.47 and a 200-day moving average of $137.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.84.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that MyoKardia, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Mavacamten, an orally administered allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

