State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,571,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $146,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $425,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.2% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

