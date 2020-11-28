State Street Corp Has $146.89 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

State Street Corp lessened its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,162,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.43% of Silicon Laboratories worth $146,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.92 and its 200 day moving average is $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.38, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLAB. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

