QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.63% of QTS Realty Trust worth $148,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 60.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 173.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $80,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,924,197.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,718.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $2,525,775.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,963,124.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QTS opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.10. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

