State Street Corp Sells 180,168 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,716,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $148,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRNO. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 173,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 286.4% in the third quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 423.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 183,064 shares during the last quarter.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

NYSE TRNO opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $64.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

