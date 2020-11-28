State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 161,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.98% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $149,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,992,000 after buying an additional 103,472 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 158.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,166,000 after buying an additional 63,599 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $4,300,000.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $2,478,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $262,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,188 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,616. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RARE. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Shares of RARE opened at $122.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.42. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

