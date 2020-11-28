State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,456,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.29% of Highwoods Properties worth $149,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

