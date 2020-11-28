State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,560,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,470,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Vale worth $149,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 90.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 110.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

VALE stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.