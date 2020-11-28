State Street Corp Has $150.02 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

State Street Corp cut its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,404,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $150,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,677,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,074 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,692,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 948,502 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,966,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,939,000 after buying an additional 921,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,464,000 after buying an additional 634,692 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

