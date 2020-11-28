State Street Corp Sells 1,002,749 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,979,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,002,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.38% of Brixmor Property Group worth $151,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 70.1% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,744,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,800 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,869,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after purchasing an additional 745,086 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 105.3% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,416,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 726,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 220.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 953,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 656,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.39. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 398 retail centers comprise approximately 70 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

