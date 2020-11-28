iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,048 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.19% of iRhythm Technologies worth $150,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $203,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 245.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of IRTC opened at $233.86 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.54 and a fifty-two week high of $274.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.65. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $1,144,025.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,957.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,697 shares of company stock worth $16,645,529. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.73.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

