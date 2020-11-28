State Street Corp Purchases 116,438 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,026,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $151,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 85,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Shares of SKX opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

