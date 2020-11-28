California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,484,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 371,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 7.05% of California Water Service Group worth $151,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 34.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

CWT stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.83. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

