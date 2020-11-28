State Street Corp Cuts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,508,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.40% of United Therapeutics worth $152,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $144.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.