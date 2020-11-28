Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,853 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 715.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 457,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 401,541 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7,434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 58,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 328,762 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $1,017,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -561.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

