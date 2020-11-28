TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of UFP Industries worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 99,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 28,291 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 28,709 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,753,832.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 238,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,545,101.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,269 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $1,679,324.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,886,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark upgraded UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of UFPI opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

