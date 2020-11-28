TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 808.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,036,000 after acquiring an additional 964,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 38.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,121 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,795,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 722,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $129.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.05. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $142.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.