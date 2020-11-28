State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.79% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $152,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after buying an additional 661,231 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,955,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,868,000 after buying an additional 347,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,863,000 after purchasing an additional 194,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 511,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,774,000 after buying an additional 109,425 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG opened at $171.82 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $179.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.