State Street Corp Has $153.11 Million Stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,869,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 104,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $153,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,028,000 after buying an additional 2,186,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after buying an additional 428,104 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,362,000 after buying an additional 247,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 811,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,467,000 after buying an additional 162,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNKN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

Dunkin’ Brands Group stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.17.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

