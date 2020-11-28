IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,974,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349,928 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.21% of IAA worth $154,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IAA shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

IAA stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.92.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

