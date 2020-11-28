State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 615,884 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $155,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,917,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $102.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

